Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $345.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:CRM opened at $361.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,741.74. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,702.68. This represents a 75.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,672,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 89,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

