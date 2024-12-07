Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Get Samsara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of IOT opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,445.77. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,873,300 shares of company stock valued at $91,752,243. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 39.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Samsara by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Samsara by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Samsara by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 69.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.