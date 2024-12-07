Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $17,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after buying an additional 25,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.49. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

