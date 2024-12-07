Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2,045.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 13.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 29.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.1 %

Simmons First National stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 15,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $366,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,695.14. This trade represents a 8.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 25,440 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $641,342.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,427.87. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,650 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. Stephens raised shares of Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

