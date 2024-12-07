SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $58,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

