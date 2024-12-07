Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at DA Davidson

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,626.17. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $33,528.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,060.20. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. 272 Capital LP raised its position in Sprinklr by 26.5% during the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 309,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 11.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 283.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 179,661 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sprinklr by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after acquiring an additional 322,318 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

