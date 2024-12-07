Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 54.2% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $258,305.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,057.05. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $505,340.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,137.78. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,725 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $77.82 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $79.79. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SYBT. Hovde Group downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

