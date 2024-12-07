StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $155.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.59.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,396,000 after purchasing an additional 119,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,146,000 after acquiring an additional 58,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,862,000 after acquiring an additional 404,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after acquiring an additional 59,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

