Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Surgery Partners worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 31.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 102.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

SGRY stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $770.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.99 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

