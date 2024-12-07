Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,170,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sylvamo by 67.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 6,693.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLVM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.72. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

