Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AEO opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,691,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,982 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,242,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,727,000 after acquiring an additional 865,355 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,861,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

