The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,052,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,528 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $72,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3 %

KHC opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

