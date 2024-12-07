The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,333,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of Lovesac worth $66,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lovesac by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.8% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 5.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,200.78. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.50 million, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $156.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

