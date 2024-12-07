The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 13,840 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ACNB were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in ACNB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ACNB in the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 3.3% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. ACNB Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.63.

ACNB Announces Dividend

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). ACNB had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACNB Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ACNB in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

ACNB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

