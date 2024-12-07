The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,434 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

