Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in World Acceptance were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in World Acceptance by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 13.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Stock Up 0.3 %

World Acceptance stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 19.53 and a current ratio of 19.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $62,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,591. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

