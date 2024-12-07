Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $669.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CENT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

