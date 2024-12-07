Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CENT stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $47.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CENT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Central Garden & Pet
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.