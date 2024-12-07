Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,029 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $2,763,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 31.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA opened at $18.18 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.