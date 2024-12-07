Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 787 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $117.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $115.96 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.22 and its 200 day moving average is $149.04.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.45.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

