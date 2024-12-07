Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,768 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

