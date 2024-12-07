Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,090,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,859,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in QXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in QXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,593,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in QXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QXO Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QXO opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.32. QXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $290.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QXO Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,908,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,975,950.05. The trade was a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

