Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,260,000 after acquiring an additional 512,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,756,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,865,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

