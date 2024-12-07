Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,120 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 66.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,172. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

