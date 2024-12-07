Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,633 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

