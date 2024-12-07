Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 839 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 839 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

EXP stock opened at $296.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.79 and a 200 day moving average of $261.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.68 and a 52 week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,577 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,074,173.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,330. The trade was a 76.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $5,482,931. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

