Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 2,336.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $417,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,602.88. The trade was a 12.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

CVLG stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $61.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $749.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $287.89 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

