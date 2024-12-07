Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 192,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $9,242,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.60 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

