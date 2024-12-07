Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.86.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $106.97 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average of $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.