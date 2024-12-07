Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Herbalife by 52.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Herbalife by 45.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 155,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Herbalife by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 160,792 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Herbalife by 13.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 486,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 56,499 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the third quarter worth $199,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,275. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of HLF stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

