Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,760 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WY opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

