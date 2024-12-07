Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,084 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,749,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 77,253 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,415,000 after buying an additional 293,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 41.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,874,000 after buying an additional 8,138,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $25.03.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.