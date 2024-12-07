Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of SMLF opened at $73.46 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

