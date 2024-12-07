Townsquare Capital LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $373,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 102,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $164,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $117,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $217.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.95.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

