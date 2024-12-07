Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $242,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $99.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $103.14.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This represents a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.