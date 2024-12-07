Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $250,000 in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 62.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 59.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Sylvamo by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $98.02.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.47 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Sylvamo’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Sidoti started coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

