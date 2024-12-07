Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $253,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.28. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $77.69.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

