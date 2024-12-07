Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $257,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,229 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $16.55 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNB

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.