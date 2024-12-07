Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $264,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total value of $291,549.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,784.72. This trade represents a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 117 shares of company stock valued at $134,923. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.5 %

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,340.14 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,243.78 and its 200 day moving average is $940.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

