Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $278,000 in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,406 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Brink’s news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,550.53. This represents a 26.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $94.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81. The Brink's Company has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brink's had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company's revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Brink's Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

BCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

