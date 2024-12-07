Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $281,000 in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $226,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 206,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $112.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $96.92 and a one year high of $118.89.

CGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

