Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $282,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,311,000 after buying an additional 5,882,656 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $63,767,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 124.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $39,997,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $251.11 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $268.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25,136.14 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.82.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total transaction of $46,792,532.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,362,982.76. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $10,179,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,583,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,348,370.63. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,097,063 shares of company stock worth $393,287,959. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.94.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

