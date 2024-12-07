Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $294,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Security National Bank lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $121.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

