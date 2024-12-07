Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 7,756 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

