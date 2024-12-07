Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 902 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 152.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Macerich by 40.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Macerich by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAC opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.90). Macerich had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAC. Mizuho upgraded Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

