Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,600. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. This represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $63,093,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $687.69 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.78 and a 1 year high of $698.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.70, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $516.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

