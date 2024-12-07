Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 72.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 13.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.88.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 8,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $1,579,583.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,935,728.54. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $170.45 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $122.49 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.