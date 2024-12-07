Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,757,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,667,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,125,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,443,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,291,000 after buying an additional 504,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after buying an additional 191,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,940,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -173.17%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

