Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,920 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 77.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,566 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 11,704.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 650,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 644,553 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,021,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Price Performance

NGG opened at $61.28 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 4%.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.