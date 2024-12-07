Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $118,180,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,945,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

