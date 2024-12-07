Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2024

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEPFree Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSEP. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

FSEP stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $561.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September (BATS:FSEP)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.