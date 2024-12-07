Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSEP. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

FSEP stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $561.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

